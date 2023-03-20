Kyiv City Military Administration reduces curfew hours

Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 20, 2023 3:10 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kyiv City Military Administration said on March 20 that its head Serhiy Popko had signed an order to reduce curfew hours in Kyiv.

Starting from March 26, the curfew will be in force from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m.

Before the order, the curfew began at 11 p.m. It was imposed in February 2022 as a result of Russia's full-scale invasion.

A statement from Popko said that the decision had been made taking into account the need to improve the lives of local residents without overlooking wartime safety measures.

When the plan to reduce curfew was first announced on March 17, Poko warned that security measures could be strengthened if the threat level against Kyiv increases, which remains a possibility for as long as the war continues.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
