Kyiv authorities advise citizens against visiting churches during Easter celebrations, citing potential safety concerns

On May 5, Orthodox Easter in Ukraine, security measures will be intensified in Kyiv.

Local authorities are urging residents to follow the service online rather than attending church due to security concerns, according to a statement from the city's military administration.

Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KMVA), emphasized the potential for increased missile provocations by the Russian military on such occasions.

“Do not forget that the country is at war,” he said via Telegram. “Even on such bright days of celebration, we can expect evil deeds from the aggressor - the threat of rocket attacks has not been lifted.”

The Easter curfew from midnight to 05:00 will remain in place, with over 23,000 law enforcement officers tasked with maintaining order and monitoring the situation.