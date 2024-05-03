Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Kyiv, Easter, Russian aggression, Ukrainian Orthodox Church
Edit post

Kyiv authorities advise citizens against visiting churches during Easter celebrations, citing potential safety concerns

by Sonya Bandouil May 3, 2024 3:48 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian Easter eggs painted by craftswomen are displayed at the Ukrainian Easter Egg Festival in Kyiv, Ukraine on April 30, 2024. (Andrew Kravchenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

On May 5, Orthodox Easter in Ukraine, security measures will be intensified in Kyiv.

Local authorities are urging residents to follow the service online rather than attending church due to security concerns, according to a statement from the city's military administration.

Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KMVA), emphasized the potential for increased missile provocations by the Russian military on such occasions.

“Do not forget that the country is at war,” he said via Telegram. “Even on such bright days of celebration, we can expect evil deeds from the aggressor - the threat of rocket attacks has not been lifted.”

The Easter curfew from midnight to 05:00 will remain in place, with over 23,000 law enforcement officers tasked with maintaining order and monitoring the situation.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine celebrates Orthodox Easter under Russian bombardment
Key developments on April 16: * Russia fires over 50 missiles, bombs at Ukraine as country celebrates Orthodox Easter * 130 Ukrainian POWs return home from Russian captivity on Orthodox Easter * Italy-provided howitzers reportedly in use in Ukraine As Ukraine celebrated Orthodox Easter on April…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:14 AM

Russia attacks 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked nine border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on May 2, firing 40 times and causing at least 215 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.