Kuleba supports allowing multiple citizenship for Ukrainians

This audio is created with AI assistance

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba spoke in support of Ukrainians being able to legally hold multiple citizenships, excluding the citizenship of Russia or other "unfriendly countries," Ukrinform reported on Oct. 23.

"It is absolutely necessary to keep them (Ukrainian diaspora) in contact with their homeland," Kuleba said in his address to the Ukrainian World Congress.

"Therefore, multiple citizenship should be one of the elements of state policy aimed at preserving and developing the global Ukrainian community."

According to the minister, the government should enable the millions of Ukrainians living abroad to keep or obtain a Ukrainian passport. He also noted that upon the country's accession to the EU, a Ukrainian passport will have the same status as those of neighboring European countries.

"Of course, this policy should be implemented wisely and gradually, starting with friendly allied countries. And, of course, any dual citizenship with the aggressor or unfriendly countries must be prohibited," Kuleba stressed.

Even before the start of the full-scale war, the EU hosted around 500,000 Ukrainian citizens, roughly half of them residing in Italy, according to Eurostat.

Millions more were driven abroad due to the Russian invasion. By fall 2023, over 4 million Ukrainians reside in the EU countries under a temporary protection mechanism.

The Ukrainian Constitution specifies that Ukrainians can hold only a single citizenship. Dual citizenship is not recognized by Ukrainian law, save for certain exceptions.