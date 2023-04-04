Kuleba meets Blinken, says 'more military aid on its way' to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he met with the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on April 4.

“More military aid is on its way to help Ukraine liberate more territory from Russian occupation. I am grateful to the U.S. for its unwavering support of Ukraine,” said Kuleba on the same day Washington announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $2.6 billion.

Kuleba and Blinken also exchanged views regarding the next NATO summit in Vilnius scheduled for July 11-12.

The Ukrainian foreign minister is now in Brussels, taking part in a NATO-Ukraine Commission summit.

Kuleba also reported meetings with U.K. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, and EU top diplomat Josep Borrell.

Their discussions reportedly focused on strengthening Ukraine's capabilities for a future counteroffensive, speeding up the EU efforts to provide Ukraine with additional ammunition, and Kyiv's vision for NATO's accession, for which it had applied in September last year.