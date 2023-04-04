Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Kuleba meets Blinken, says 'more military aid on its way' to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 4, 2023 8:47 PM 1 min read
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken pose for a picture during their meeting in Brussels on April 4, 2023. (Dmytro Kuleba/Twitter)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he met with the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on April 4.

“More military aid is on its way to help Ukraine liberate more territory from Russian occupation. I am grateful to the U.S. for its unwavering support of Ukraine,” said Kuleba on the same day Washington announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $2.6 billion.

Kuleba and Blinken also exchanged views regarding the next NATO summit in Vilnius scheduled for July 11-12.

The Ukrainian foreign minister is now in Brussels, taking part in a NATO-Ukraine Commission summit.

Kuleba also reported meetings with U.K. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, and EU top diplomat Josep Borrell.

Their discussions reportedly focused on strengthening Ukraine's capabilities for a future counteroffensive, speeding up the EU efforts to provide Ukraine with additional ammunition, and Kyiv's vision for NATO's accession, for which it had applied in September last year.

Stoltenberg says ‘Ukraine will join NATO,’ vows support despite Russia’s ‘reckless nuclear rhetoric’
Brussels – NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg vowed on April 3 that the alliance would continue supporting Ukraine despite Russia’s “dangerous and reckless nuclear rhetoric.” He added that Kyiv can win the war and become a full-fledged NATO member one day. Responding to the Kyiv Independent a…
Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.