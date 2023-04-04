Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
US to provide Ukraine with additional $2.6 billion in military aid

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 4, 2023 7:34 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. Department of Defense announced a new security assistance package for Ukraine worth $2.6 billion on April 4.

The package will consist of the Presidential Drawdown of equipment from the Pentagon’s stocks valued at up to $500 million and $2.1 billion worth of military capabilities procured from the industry using the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) funds.

The Presidential Drawdown includes more ammunition for U.S.-provided HIMARS, air defense interceptors, artillery rounds, anti-armor systems, small arms, heavy equipment transport vehicles, and maintenance support.

The USAI funds will be spent on providing Ukraine with air defense capabilities, mortar systems, tactical and logistics support vehicles, SATCOM terminals and services, other equipment, and training.

“The United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements,” reads the Pentagon’s press release.

The previous U.S. military assistance package for Ukraine worth $350 million was approved on March 20.

Since the beginning of Russia’s all-out war in February last year, Washington has committed more than $35.1 billion in security assistance to Ukraine.

CNN: Russia names US as main security threat in new foreign policy doctrine
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on March 31 signed a decree on a new version of the Russian Foreign Policy Concept, listing the United States as the main security threat to Russia and “the just development of mankind,” CNN reported.
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
