US to provide Ukraine with additional $2.6 billion in military aid

The U.S. Department of Defense announced a new security assistance package for Ukraine worth $2.6 billion on April 4.

The package will consist of the Presidential Drawdown of equipment from the Pentagon’s stocks valued at up to $500 million and $2.1 billion worth of military capabilities procured from the industry using the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) funds.

The Presidential Drawdown includes more ammunition for U.S.-provided HIMARS, air defense interceptors, artillery rounds, anti-armor systems, small arms, heavy equipment transport vehicles, and maintenance support.

The USAI funds will be spent on providing Ukraine with air defense capabilities, mortar systems, tactical and logistics support vehicles, SATCOM terminals and services, other equipment, and training.

“The United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements,” reads the Pentagon’s press release.

The previous U.S. military assistance package for Ukraine worth $350 million was approved on March 20.

Since the beginning of Russia’s all-out war in February last year, Washington has committed more than $35.1 billion in security assistance to Ukraine.