Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, China, Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, Peace Negotiations
Edit post

Kuleba holds more than 3 hours of talks with Chinese FM

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 24, 2024 12:01 PM 2 min read
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (R) in Guangzhou, China on July 24, 2024. (China's Foreign Ministry)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba held more than three hours of talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Guangzhou, a source from the Ukrainian delegation told Reuters on July 24.

It is Kuleba's first trip to China since the outbreak of the full-scale war and the highest-ranking Ukrainian official to visit the country since 2022. Kuleba and Wang previously met in February at the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

The talks "lasted for over three hours in total, longer than planned. This was a very deep and concrete conversation," the source told Reuters.

Wang "pointed out that the Ukrainian crisis has entered its third year," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on its website. China typically avoids referring to the full-scale war as such, instead often opting to use the term crisis or conflict.

"China has always been firmly committed to promoting a political solution to the crisis," the statement continued.

While acknowledging that the "conditions and timing are not yet ripe," China supports "all efforts conducive to peace and (is) willing to continue to play a constructive role in ceasefire and resumption of peace talks."

The statement added that "China is concerned about the humanitarian situation in Ukraine and will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine."

Separately, the statement said that "Ukraine highly appreciates the positive and constructive role played by China in promoting peace and maintaining international order." It was unclear if the sentiment was attributed directly to Kuleba.

Kuleba said in a statement posted by Ukraine's Foreign Ministry that "Russian aggression is not only an obstacle to Ukraine's development. It also hinders international stability, the development of good neighborly relations, and, in particular, the development of trade between China and Europe.

China has positioned itself as neutral in the Russia-Ukraine war but has simultaneously deepened economic ties with Moscow and backed the country against Western sanctions. It has also shaped up to be Russia's leading source of dual-use goods that feed the Russian defense industry.

Kyiv has repeatedly appealed to China to use its sway over Moscow to help bring an end to the war, but these efforts have been largely unsuccessful as the East Asian country snubbed the June global peace summit in Switzerland.

President Volodymyr Zelensky blasted China over supposedly trying to sabotage the summit efforts, drawing a rebuke from Beijing. China proposed its own alternative peace plan, which would include a conference recognized by both Kyiv and Moscow.

Ukraine's Ambassador to Singapore, Kateryna Zelenko, said in June that Kyiv would consider attending if the talks are based on the principles of the "U.N. Charter and international law."

China rejects NATO assertion that it is ‘decisive enabler’ of Russia’s war against Ukraine
The day before, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that alliance members agree that China is a “decisive enabler” of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.