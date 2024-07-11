Skip to content
News Feed, China, Russian-Chinese relations, Russia, Ukraine, NATO
China rejects NATO assertion that it is 'decisive enabler' of Russia's war against Ukraine

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 11, 2024 7:27 PM 2 min read
The Chinese Foreign Ministry building in Beijing, China on July 26, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Greg Baker/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

China rejected the notion that it is supporting Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine on July 11, characterizing NATO's accusation as being "provocative."

The day before, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that alliance members agree that China is a "decisive enabler" of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

A joint declaration of NATO members also mentioned that China is a threat to the interests and security of the alliance, which Stoltenberg said was "the first time that all NATO members state this so clearly in an agreed document."

In a statement by China's mission to the EU, a spokesperson said that the NATO declaration was "filled with Cold War mentality and belligerent rhetoric."

"The China-related paragraphs are provocative with obvious lies and smears. We firmly reject and deplore these accusations and have lodged serious representations with NATO."

"We never provide lethal weapons to either party of the conflict, and exercise strict export control on dual-use goods including civilian drones," the spokesperson continued.

China has positioned itself as neutral in the ongoing war but has deepened economic ties with Russia and become Moscow's leading source of dual-use goods that feed the Russian defense industry.

Chinese leadership has previously denied supporting either side of the war and claimed that its ties with Russia do not go beyond the confines of a "normal" relationship, while underscoring its close partnership with Moscow.

Relations between Russia, China are ‘at their best in history,’ Xi, Putin says
Chinese President Xi Jinping indicated his support for Russia on the subject of its full-scale war on Ukraine, saying on the sidelines of the summit that China “has always stood on the right side of history.”
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
