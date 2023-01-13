Kuleba, Blinken discuss military aid for Ukraine, including Western tanks.

This audio is created with AI assistance

During a phone call on Jan. 13, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed “ways to ramp up U.S. and international support for Ukraine" with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“I emphasized the need for Ukraine to receive Western-type tanks,” Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

Ukraine has repeatedly requested to be provided with tanks produced by Western countries.

In the face of the anticipated Russian renewed offensive in spring, Kyiv stepped up its rhetoric, increasing pressure on Germany to supply Leopard main battle tanks to Ukraine.

However, Germany has not yet decided whether to supply its Leopard tanks to Ukraine. Germany has not yet authorized Poland's plans to supply Leopard tanks to Ukraine either.

On Jan. 13, France agreed to give its AMX tanks to Ukraine.

The British government has also disclosed plans to deliver tanks to Ukraine, the Financial Times reported on Jan. 11.

Kuleba and Blinken also talked about further sanctions on Russia for its all-out invasion of Ukraine.

Kuleba added he was grateful to the U.S. for the continuous support of Ukraine.

Ned Price, a U.S. State Department spokesperson, said in a statement that Blinken and Kuleba also focused on “continuing robust security and economic assistance in the run-up to, and beyond, the first anniversary in February of Russia’s unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine.”

“The Secretary emphasized the United States’ enduring and unflinching support for Ukraine, as underscored by recent provisions of advanced air defense equipment and armored vehicles from U.S. stocks,” the statement reads.

On Jan. 6, the U.S. announced a $3 billion aid package for Ukraine that includes, among other things, 50 Bradley armored fighting vehicles.