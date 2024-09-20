The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Kremlin begins criminal investigation into chief editor of Russian independent media outlet Novaya Gazeta Europe

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 20, 2024 6:16 AM 2 min read
Kirill Martynov, chief editor of the Russian independent media outlet Novaya Gazeta Europe, in Riga, Latvia, on Sept. 8, 2022, in Riga, Latvia. (Gints Ivuskans / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's Investigative Committee has begun a criminal investigation into Kirill Martynov, the chief editor of the independent Russian media outlet Novaya Gazeta Europe, the state-run news organization TASS reported on Sept. 19, citing law enforcement officials.

The Investigative Committee reportedly alleged that Martynov was "conducting activities of an undesirable organization."

Novaya Gazeta Europe is an offshoot of the Russian outlet Novaya Gazeta. It was formed in Latvia shortly after the beginning of the full-scale war and subsequent Russian crackdown on free speech. Novaya Gazeta had its media license stripped in Russia in September 2022.

In June 2023, Russia's Prosecutor General's Office declared Novaya Gazeta Europe an "undesirable" organization.

The law on "undesirable" organizations has existed since 2015 and has been used to target perceived opponents of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, including NGOs, independent media outlets, human rights groups, and others.

The Russian government passed a law in May expanding the list of "undesirable" organizations to include those funded by foreign states.

Following a subsequent court case brought by Russian organizations operating outside of the country, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled that the expanded law violates the European Convention on Human Rights.

"Undesirable" organizations are banned from operating in Russia, and it is illegal for individuals or other media outlets to share their content. Leaders of such organizations can face up to six years in prison, and members could receive prison sentences of up to four years.

The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
