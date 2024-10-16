Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
WATCH TRAILER
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Energy, Energy crisis, Ukraine, Business
Edit post

Large-scale power outages reported in Ukraine's south

by Martin Fornusek October 16, 2024 9:47 AM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: A woman lights candles in her apartment as the city has had no electricity or water since the Russian retreat on Nov. 16, 2022, in Kherson, Ukraine. (Paula Bronstein/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The southern city of Kherson has completely lost electricity for as of yet unknown reasons, Roman Mrochko, the city's military administration head, said on Oct. 16.

"According to preliminary information, the entire city was cut off. The reasons are being determined," Mrochko said on Telegram.

The same morning, power outages were reported in Mykolaiv Oblast, which is neighboring Kherson Oblast.

"Many people have lost electricity. We identified the source. There was no strike. We will fix it in a couple of hours if there are no further surprises," Governor Vitalii Kim said.

While the officials did not link the recent outages to Russian strikes, cities and villages across Ukraine have experienced regular blackouts as a result of attacks against the energy grid during the full-scale war.

Russia launched over 130 Shahed-type drones against Ukraine overnight on Oct. 16, in addition to missiles and other weaponry. Both Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts suffered attacks.

Kyiv recently warned that Russia is likely to resume its attacks against the power grid in the coming autumn and winter months, mimicking the strategy employed in the autumn-winter season of 2022-2023 and this year's spring.

Russia may resume strikes on Ukraine’s energy sector in autumn, winter, official warns
“With the start of the ‘heating season,’ we can expect massive Russian strikes on the energy sector,” said Oleksandr Lytvynenko, National Security and Defense Council Secretary.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:39 AM

Governor orders mandatory evacuation from Kupiansk.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov announced on Oct. 15 that local authorities would conduct mandatory evacuations of residents living in the city of Kupiansk, as well as three adjacent communities, amid ongoing Russian advances in the region.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.