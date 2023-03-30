Russia shells Kharkiv.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that Kharkiv Oblast, including the regional capital, is being shelled by Moscow from Russia's Belgorod region.

At least six explosions have been reported in the city, "likely" from S-300 missiles, the governor wrote.

According to Syniehubov, preliminary information indicated that rocket attacks damaged a private house and two civilian cars in a district of the city.

As of 11:07 p.m., there are no casualties.

Information is still being clarified.