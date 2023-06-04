Governor: Russian forces strike with tanks, helicopters in Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked multiple settlements in Kharkiv Oblast on June 4, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

The town of Vovchansk was shelled heavily, with the strikes damaging an administrative building and partially collapsing two homes and outbuildings.

Russian tanks fired on Huriev village, significantly damaging a cultural building, according to the governor. No casualties were reported.

Russian helicopters attacked Ivashki village in the region, causing no severe destruction or casualties.

Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv Oblast, which borders Russia, has been under constant attacks since the beginning of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.