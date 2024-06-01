Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Kharkiv, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, Russian attacks, Civilian casualties
Edit post

Death toll of Russia's May 31 attack on Kharkiv rises to 7

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 1, 2024 10:17 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian missile attack against Kharkiv on May 31, 2024. (Governor Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The death toll of a Russian missile attack against Kharkiv's Novobavarskyi district overnight on May 31 has risen to seven, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on June 1.

The number of people killed in the strike included four men and three women. Search operations are ongoing, as two more women may be trapped under the rubble, Syniehubov said.

Russian missiles struck three locations in the city overnight on May 31 – a five-story residential building, a sewing workshop, and a local shop.

The governor said shortly after the attack that a subsequent strike on the same location within the city was a 'double-tap' attack - wherein Russian forces wait for first responders and law enforcement to arrive before hitting the same place again to inflict greater damage.

At least one emergency medical worker was injured as a result of the attack.

Russia recently intensified attacks against Kharkiv, which had a population of 1.4 million in 2021, with the use of missiles, glide bombs, and drones, destroying energy infrastructure and killing civilians.

Updated: Russian missile attacks on Kharkiv kill 6, injure 25
Russian missile attacks on the Novobavarsky neighborhood of Kharkiv killed six people and injured 25 others, the State Emergency Service said on May 31.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:40 PM

Swiss volunteer injured in Russian attack on Vovchansk.

The Swiss volunteer had come to Ukraine to help evacuate people and animals from the areas of active combat operations. He was injured on May 30 during a humanitarian mission in embattled Vovchansk and received medical treatment, the prosecutors said.
7:26 PM

Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast village kill 1, injure 3.

The village reportedly came under Russian attacks four times in the morning. Five houses, an administrative building, and other facilities were damaged, while four more houses and four cars were "completely destroyed," Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.