Death toll of Russia's May 31 attack on Kharkiv rises to 7

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

The death toll of a Russian missile attack against Kharkiv's Novobavarskyi district overnight on May 31 has risen to seven, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on June 1.

The number of people killed in the strike included four men and three women. Search operations are ongoing, as two more women may be trapped under the rubble, Syniehubov said.

Russian missiles struck three locations in the city overnight on May 31 – a five-story residential building, a sewing workshop, and a local shop.

The governor said shortly after the attack that a subsequent strike on the same location within the city was a 'double-tap' attack - wherein Russian forces wait for first responders and law enforcement to arrive before hitting the same place again to inflict greater damage.

At least one emergency medical worker was injured as a result of the attack.

Russia recently intensified attacks against Kharkiv, which had a population of 1.4 million in 2021, with the use of missiles, glide bombs, and drones, destroying energy infrastructure and killing civilians.