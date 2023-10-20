Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Kazakhstan denies banning export of 106 dual-use goods to Russia

by Martin Fornusek October 20, 2023 3:08 PM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin (2L) talks to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (R) at the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) on Oct. 13, 2022 in Astana, Kazakhstan. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Kazakhstan's Trade Ministry refuted on Oct. 19 earlier reports about banning the export of 106 dual-use goods to Russia, calling the statements attributed by local media to Deputy Trade Minister Kairat Torebayev "incorrect."

"No bans have been imposed on the export of any goods to the Russian Federation in connection with anti-Russia sanctions," the ministry's press release read.

The ministry stressed that trade relations between Kazakhstan and Russia are "carried out in full accordance with the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) treaty."

The EEU, consisting of Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, and Armenia, is a project geared toward the economic integration of the five members with the aim of creating a common market.

"At the same time, we note that trade in so-called dual-use goods, which are subject to export control, is carried out in accordance with the international obligations of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the press release read.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support Us

Import, export, and transit of such products is possible only with appropriate licenses, the ministry said, noting that "the export control of dual-use goods has been carried out for over 20 years in accordance with international export control regimes."

Kazakh media reported earlier on Oct. 19 that Astana decided to ban the export of several products with potential military use to Russia "in connection with the global situation," citing Torebayev, the Trade Ministry's deputy head.

"These include 106 different products. We have completely restricted their export," Torebayev reportedly told journalists on the sidelines of Kazakhstan's Senate.

"These are military products, for example, drones, internal components, specialized electronics, chips, and similar goods."

Astana has received criticism for allowing Moscow to circumvent international sanctions imposed on Russia over its aggression against Ukraine. This included importing and then re-exporting goods that the Russian defense industry uses for arms production.

During his visit to Berlin in late September, Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Astana will "definitely comply" with the sanctions regime against Russia.

Investigative Stories from Ukraine: Massive leak reveals how Putin’s oligarchs evaded Western sanctions imposed due to Ukraine invasion
Welcome to Investigative Stories from Ukraine, the Kyiv Independent’s newsletter that walks you through the most prominent investigations of the past week. If you are fond of in-depth journalism that exposes war crimes, corruption and abuse of power across state organizations in Ukraine and beyond,…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.