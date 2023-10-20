Kazakhstan denies banning export of 106 dual-use goods to Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

Kazakhstan's Trade Ministry refuted on Oct. 19 earlier reports about banning the export of 106 dual-use goods to Russia, calling the statements attributed by local media to Deputy Trade Minister Kairat Torebayev "incorrect."

"No bans have been imposed on the export of any goods to the Russian Federation in connection with anti-Russia sanctions," the ministry's press release read.

The ministry stressed that trade relations between Kazakhstan and Russia are "carried out in full accordance with the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) treaty."

The EEU, consisting of Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, and Armenia, is a project geared toward the economic integration of the five members with the aim of creating a common market.

"At the same time, we note that trade in so-called dual-use goods, which are subject to export control, is carried out in accordance with the international obligations of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the press release read.

Import, export, and transit of such products is possible only with appropriate licenses, the ministry said, noting that "the export control of dual-use goods has been carried out for over 20 years in accordance with international export control regimes."

Kazakh media reported earlier on Oct. 19 that Astana decided to ban the export of several products with potential military use to Russia "in connection with the global situation," citing Torebayev, the Trade Ministry's deputy head.

"These include 106 different products. We have completely restricted their export," Torebayev reportedly told journalists on the sidelines of Kazakhstan's Senate.

"These are military products, for example, drones, internal components, specialized electronics, chips, and similar goods."

Astana has received criticism for allowing Moscow to circumvent international sanctions imposed on Russia over its aggression against Ukraine. This included importing and then re-exporting goods that the Russian defense industry uses for arms production.

During his visit to Berlin in late September, Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Astana will "definitely comply" with the sanctions regime against Russia.