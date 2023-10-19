Media: Kazakhstan bans export of 106 potential dual-use products to Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: Kazakhstan's Trade Ministry later refuted the statements attributed by local media to Deputy Trade Minister Kairat Torebayev. The ministry's press statement said that no export bans were imposed in connection with the anti-Russia sanctions but that all trade in dual-use goods is carried out in accordance with Kazakhstan's international obligations. We have reported on the latest developments here: Kazakhstan denies banning export of 106 dual-use goods to Russia.

Kazakhstan has stopped exporting 106 types of goods with potential military applications to Russia "in connection with the global situation," the zakon.zk news outlet reported on Oct. 19, citing the country's Deputy Trade Minister Kairat Torebayev.

These products include "drones, internal components, specialized electronics, chips," and similar goods, that is, equipment that could be used for military purposes, Torebayev said.

Astana has received criticism for allowing Moscow to circumvent international sanctions imposed on Russia over its aggression against Ukraine. This included importing and then re-exporting goods that the Russian defense industry uses for arms production.

During his visit to Berlin in late September, Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Astana will "definitely comply" with the sanctions regime against Russia.

Both the U.S. and the EU said they will seek to curb the Kremlin's ability to dodge sanctions. The European Commission warned earlier that if diplomatic channels are insufficient to prevent third-party countries from re-exporting sanctioned products, the European bloc can ban exports to those states as well.