Kamala Harris formally accepts Democratic nomination for president, says she will 'stand strong with Ukraine'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Vice President Kamala Harris formally accepted the Democratic nomination for president on Aug. 22 at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago. During her acceptance speech, Harris proclaimed her support for Ukraine, saying she would "stand strong with Ukraine and our NATO allies."

Harris became the presumptive nominee after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race last month and now has a chance of becoming the first female U.S. president in history.

"For my entire life, I've only ever had one client - the American people" Harris said on the final day of the DNC, speaking to her past role as a public prosecutor. "On behalf of everyone whose story could only be written on the greatest nation on earth, I accept your nomination for President of the United States of America."

"And with this election, our nation has a precious, fleeting opportunity to... chart a new way forward," Harris said.

"I promise to be a president for all Americans. You can always trust me to put country above party and self. To hold sacred America's fundamental principles, from the rule of law, to free and fair elections, to the peaceful transfer of power."

A career prosecutor from California, Harris served on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence as a Senator before running in the 2020 Democratic primary. She dropped out of the race and endorsed Biden, who appointed her as his running mate. She became the first female vice president in U.S. history in January 2021.

Harris will take on former President Donald Trump in the general election scheduled for Nov. 5, and will run alongside her vice presidential running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Harris' work as VP has focused heavily on immigration and reproductive rights, but she has played a role in the Biden administration's foreign affairs efforts.

Despite the Biden administration's staunch support of Ukraine, ongoing support for Ukraine has been an issue that had generally been absent from the Harris campaign trail.

The four-day convention was the most prominent opportunity for the presidential candidate to speak to the issue of Ukraine, where Harris addressed the issue head on.

"As Commander-in-chief, I will ensure that America will always have the strongest, most lethal fighting force in the world," Harris proclaimed.

"Five days before Russia attacked Ukraine, I met with President Zelensky to warn him about Russia's plan to invade. I helped mobilize a global response, over 50 countries, to defend against Putin's aggression," Harris said. "And as president I will stand strong with Ukraine and our NATO allies."

Earlier in the evening, a video advertisement produced by the DNC highlighted Harris' "global leadership," touting her foreign policy experience on Ukraine.

"She stood shoulder-to-shoulder with our allies, and stood up to dictators, helping to unite NATO behind Ukraine - and impose punishing costs on Russia," the video's narrator, Morgan Freeman, said.

Before Harris went on stage, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly also delivered remarks focusing on foreign policy.

Referring to his service during the Gulf war, Kelly said: "America rallies our allies to kick out a tyrant who invaded a neighbor. Today (Russian President) Vladimir Putin is testing whether we're still that strong."

"Vice President Harris has always championed America's support for NATO, for Ukraine, and for the Ukrainian people."

Following Kelly, former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta criticized Trump for his previous comments on Ukraine.

"Trump tells tyrants like Putin, they can do 'whatever the hell they want.' Kamala Harris tells tyrants, 'the hell you can, not on my watch," Panetta said, referring to Trump comments on NATO member countries failing to meet defense spending criteria.

"She's worked with President Zelensky to fight back against Russia. She knows protecting their democracy, protects our democracy as well," Panetta added.

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a member of the Republican Party, criticized his party's stance on waning support for Ukraine.

"How can a party claim to stand for liberty if it sees a fight for freedom in Ukraine - an attack pitting tyranny against democracy, a challenge that everything our nation claims to be - and it retreats?" Kinzinger asked. "It nominates a man who is weirdly obsessed with Putin, and his running mate (Sen. JD Vance) who said 'I don't care what happens in Ukraine.'"

At Ukraine's global peace summit in Switzerland in June, Harris represented the U.S. and announced over $1.5 billion in additional support for Ukraine. The summit also marked her sixth meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In February 2023, Harris accused Russia of crimes against humanity for its war in Ukraine at the Munich Security Conference, saying the aggressor must be held responsible for their "barbaric" war operations.

Trump was formally nominated as the Republican Party's presidential candidate on July 18 at the Republican National Convention (RNC), vowing to end the war in Ukraine. The plan reportedly involves ceding territory to Russia, though Trump has provided minimal details on the specifics of his proposal.

Ukrainian officials, including Zelensky, have stressed that Kyiv will continue to cooperate productively with any U.S. administration, regardless of the outcome of the November election.



