Democratic convention kicks off with celebrations, Biden keynote, and few details on Ukraine

CHICAGO — On Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, a celebratory Democratic party embraced President Joe Biden. In four days, Biden will cede the national spotlight to Kamala Harris in a historic nomination.

"Folks, I've got five months left of my presidency," Biden said to a cheering crowd when he took the stage on Aug. 19.

"I've got lots to do. I'm gonna get it done."

Biden's speech served as a celebration of his legacy, a farewell to the public, and a passing of the torch to Vice President Harris. He also addressed Russia's war in Ukraine, an issue that has been generally absent from the Harris campaign trail.

"(Russian President Vladimir) Putin thought he would take Kyiv in three days," Biden said.

"Three years later, Ukraine is still free."

Convention delegates on Aug. 19 confirmed the Democrats' official party platform. The 92-page document highlights Biden's stance against Putin and his support of NATO expansion. In terms of a future Harris administration's Ukraine policy, however, the platform is light on details.

The platform was confirmed by the convention's committee five days before Biden withdrew from the race on July 21, meaning all policies therein reflect plans for a second Biden term. The document has yet to be updated since Biden dropped out and endorsed Harris.

"Under President Biden's leadership, America has provided Ukraine with the weapons as well as the diplomatic and economic support needed to defend its sovereignty from Russian aggression," the document reads.

"That work has created good-paying American jobs as we build the arsenal to defend ourselves at home and help protect democracy abroad."

According to the platform, Biden's three objectives in Ukraine have been avoiding a direct conflict with Russia, maintaining alliances, and helping Ukraine defend its sovereignty.

The platform also leverages the situation in Ukraine to draw a contrast between the Biden-Harris administration and former president Donald Trump.

"While President Biden has always stood by Ukraine, Trump attempted to help his own political prospects by extorting President Zelensky – including by withholding much needed security assistance," the document says.

"And, now behind closed doors, Trump is supporting a policy of pushing Ukraine to surrender sovereign territory to Putin."

Biden himself drew the contrast while addressing the DNC, saying that unlike Trump, he and Harris do not "bow down" to foreign dictators.

"No commander-in-chief should ever bow down to dictators," he said.

Other Democrats also took up this theme in their remarks, highlighting Trump's admiration of dictators. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said that a Harris administration would not look up to foreign autocrats.

Moments later, Congressmember Jasmine Crockett of Texas called out Trump's "coziness" with Moscow, saying Vladimir Putin was Trump's "role model."

The first of a handful of protestors arrested by the Chicago Police Department on Aug. 19 outside of the Democratic National Convention. The protesters were demonstrating against U.S. military support for Israel amid the invasion of Gaza. (Owen Racer/The Kyiv Independent)

Just outside the convention, the focus was on U.S. involvement in a different war.

On the convention's perimeter, demonstrators held "make love, not war" signs aloft as they protested the Biden administration's support of Israel amid the ongoing invasion and bombardment of Gaza.

The protests were centered on Palestine and did not appear to address Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Objections to Russia's war are more common at Republican gatherings. While conservatives are largely pro-Israel, the party is divided on support for Ukraine.

The Republican party's official platform makes no mention of Ukraine or Russia.

Harris made a surprise appearance at the convention on Aug. 19, but spoke only briefly. She is expected to discuss Ukraine when she closes out the convention on Aug. 22, according to Minyan Moore, the convention chair.











