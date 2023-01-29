Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Jerusalem Post: Attack on Iranian military plant was 'phenomenal success’

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 29, 2023 6:21 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Jan. 29 attack on Iran’s Isfahan military plant was “a tremendous success” despite Iranian claims of a failure, the Jerusalem Post reported, citing unnamed Western intelligence sources and other foreign sources.

Iranian authorities claimed that the drone attack had failed, only causing minor roof damage.

Four explosions were heard at the site, and the harm goes far beyond the "minor roof damage," according to the Jerusalem Post report.

The publication said that in the past years, Mossad, the Israeli intelligence agency, has carried out a number of "similarly successful attacks against Iran's nuclear facilities.

Israel hasn't claimed responsibility for the Jan. 29 attack.

Russia has purchased batches of drones from Iran to use in its war against Ukraine. Russian forces have been using Iranian-made drones, alongside missiles, to launch massive attacks against Ukraine's critical infrastructure. Since October, these repeated attacks have killed dozens of civilians in Ukraine and caused powere, heating, and water cut-offs.

How Russia uses Iranian drones to try to overwhelm Ukraine’s air defense
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.