Sunday, January 29, 2023

Media: Large explosion reported at military plant in Iran

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 29, 2023 2:20 am
A loud explosion was heard at the ammunition manufacturing center of the Iranian Defense Ministry in Isfahan as a result of the “unsuccessful” drone attack, Iranian state media reported

Local security official said no one was injured.

Since September, Russia has started using Iranian-made drones against Ukraine's critical infrastructure. 

In January, the U.S. announced new sanctions against Iran’s aviation and defense sectors for supplying drones to Russia.

U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration has scrambled to try to block Tehran from supplying the drones, many of which consist of foreign-made parts.

However, it’s difficult to control these parts, many of which are widely available and have civilian applications.

