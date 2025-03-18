The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Belarus, Japan, Political Prisoners, Espionage
Edit post

Belarus authorities sentence Japanese citizen to 7 years in prison on espionage charges

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn and Dmytro Basmat March 18, 2025 3:54 AM 2 min read
The national flag of the Republic of Belarus flies at the 12th St. Petersburg International Gas Forum on Nov. 2, 2023. (Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Japanese man was sentenced in Minsk on March 17 to seven years in prison on changes stemming from "espionage activity," Belarus’ Prosecutor General's Office said.

Authorities convicted Nakanishi for allegedly taking over 9,000 photos of civilian and military infrastructure. The man was accused of taking photos of military facilities and railway infrastructure. Belarusian authorities also claimed Nakanishi traveled to the Ukrainian border.

Under the regime of Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, Minsk has imprisoned hundreds of political prisoners, convicting a number hundreds of people under the guise of anti-state activity. According to the Viasna human rights monitoring group, there are currently 1,213 political prisoners in Belarus.

Masatoshi Nakanishi has been in custody since July for allegedly spying for a foreign intelligence agency between 2018 and 2024, local authorities said. Nakanishi's arrest was only publicly announced in September, despite his arrest several months prior.

The Japanese Embassy in Belarus was barred from attending the court proceedings which ended on March 17.

Nakanishi, who live in the bordering city of Gomel and taught at a local university, was convicted by the Minsk City Court in a closed-door trial that spanned over the course of two months.

"Like other political prisoners, he is being dehumanized by regime propaganda," Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said in a post to X on March 17, calling for Nakanishi's immediate release.

Japan's Embassy in Belarus also told Japanese media outlet NHK that is was calling for immediate release.

Critical Ukraine coverage at risk as Trump slashes Radio Free Europe funding
The U.S. decision to cut off funding for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty came as a surprise for the outlet’s newsroom, a source in the RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service told the Kyiv Independent. “We understood that the U.S. president, to put it mildly, does not like us,
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova

Authors: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn, Dmytro Basmat

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.