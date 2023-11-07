Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Japanese foreign minister: Israel-Hamas war will not affect G7's support for Ukraine

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 7, 2023 12:06 PM 2 min read
Israeli Iron Dome air defense missile system intercepts rockets fired by Palestinian terrorist group Hamas from the Gaza Strip over the city of Netivot in southern Israel on Oct. 8, 2023. (Mahmud Hams /AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Group of Seven (G7)'s commitment to Ukraine has remained unwavering despite the increased focus on the Israel-Hamas war, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said during a press conference on Nov. 7.

The foreign ministers of G7 nations were set to meet in Tokyo, Japan, on Nov. 7 and 8 to discuss the war in Ukraine, as well as the Israel-Hamas conflict. The talks would include a virtual meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Kamikawa said that the G7 was resolved to continue sanctions against Russia and have "strong support for Ukraine."

There have been concerns that the Israel-Hamas war and the related rise in tensions in the Middle East have redirected global attention from Ukraine.

U.S. officials, including President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, have emphasized that their heightened focus on supporting long-time ally Israel would not mean that the U.S. was abandoning Ukraine.

The sentiments have been echoed by other officials from countries allied with Ukraine.

Russia has nonetheless sought to exploit the Israel-Hamas conflict, amplifying voices that called for diverting global attention away from the war in Ukraine.

There have been other signs that the Israel-Hamas war was affecting global support for Ukraine.

Joseph Borrell, the EU's top diplomat, admitted on Nov. 7 that the "crisis in the Middle East is already having a lasting impact on our policy in Ukraine."

Bills to continue support for Ukraine have been tied to aid packages for Israel in the U.S. Congress, adding to the growing politicization of the U.S.'s role in the war in Ukraine.

In addition, Axios reported on Oct. 19 citing Israeli sources that Washington planned to divert shells originally earmarked for Ukraine to Israel.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
