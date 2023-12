This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s Ambassador to Japan Sergiy Korsunsky says Japan is donating 33 portable water purifiers to the port city of Odesa. "In the near future, 33 portable water purification devices will be sent to Odesa. We ask Odesa to share [them] with Mykolaiv. I want to believe that they will not be needed, but we should have them just in case,” the ambassador wrote on Facebook.