Japan to ban export of over 160 goods to Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

The Japanese government announced on April 5 its decision to ban exports of 164 goods to Russia, such as automobile engine oil and optical equipment, the Jiji Press news agency reported.

The ban, which will take effect on April 17, will be implemented as part of Tokyo's sanctions against Russia due to its aggression against Ukraine. The items included on the list are those that could strengthen Russia's industrial base, the news agency wrote.

"We will make every effort to implement the ban on exports to and imports from Russia in cooperation with the international community," Japanese Trade Minister Ken Saito said at a press conference.

Apart from technical and industrial items, such as batteries, various electrical equipment, or steel products, the list also includes yachts and other sporting vessels.

The Japanese Trade Ministry also revised a ministerial notice to ban imports of Russian non-industrial diamonds that are used in jewelry. The measure enters into effect on May 10, Jiji Press wrote.

The Group of Seven (G7) countries, including Japan, announced in December 2023 that they would begin imposing import bans on Russian diamonds from the beginning of 2024.

While not providing military aid to Kyiv, Tokyo has been supportive of Ukraine's struggle against the full-scale Russian invasion. President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier this week that the East Asian country has already provided Ukraine with more than $12 billion in non-military assistance since the start of the full-scale war.