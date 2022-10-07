Japan imposes new sanctions against Russia, its proxies.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Japan has introduced additional sanctions against Russia following its illegal annexation of four Ukrainian oblasts, public broadcaster NHK reported on Oct. 7.

Assets of 81 individuals, nine organizations, high-ranking government officials, military organizations, and some of Russia's proxies responsible for sham referendums in occupied Ukrainian regions will be frozen, according to the NHK.

According to Japan's Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kihara Seiji, Russia's actions infringe upon Ukraine's territorial integrity and constitute a violation of international law.

On Sept. 30, the G7 foreign ministers, including Japan's, said they would "never recognize these purported annexations, nor the sham 'referenda' conducted at gunpoint," and impose new economic sanctions on those who provide "political or economic support" to Russia's recent actions.