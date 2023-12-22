Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Japan to transfer Patriot missiles to US

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 22, 2023 3:39 PM 2 min read
MIM-104 Patriot short-range anti-aircraft missile systems for defense against aircraft, cruise missiles, and medium-range tactical ballistic missiles photographed on July 24, 2022, at Rzeszow Airport, Poland. (Christophe Gateau/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Japan changed its laws regarding arms exports, allowing for the transfer of weapons, the Japanese Foreign Ministry announced on Dec. 22. The ministry added that it will send the U.S. Patriot missiles, paving the way for the U.S. to replenish its stocks while potentially sending Ukraine some of its own current supply.

The move represented a significant shift in Japan's pacifist foreign policy, which has long prohibited the international export of arms. The change in rules still does not allow for the export of weapons to countries currently at war, so Japan cannot send Patriot missiles directly to Ukraine.

As Russia continues to ramp up its onslaught of attacks against civilian infrastructure, Ukraine remains in desperate need of modern air defenses to thwart Russian airstrikes this winter. In October, President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia would likely attempt to destroy Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Ukraine has seen success with its Patriot missiles, some of the most advanced air defense systems the country possesses.

Ukraine received its first Patriot systems in April 2023 and soon after proved their effectiveness by downing air-launched ballistic Kinzhal missiles, lauded by Moscow as "unstoppable hypersonic" weapons.

The U.S. would still need to obtain permission from the Japanese government before transferring the weapons abroad.

U.S. officials told The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) that Japan plans to send dozens of Patriot missiles to the U.S. as early as the beginning of 2024. The missiles cost millions of dollars each, and the producer, Lockheed Martin, currently makes only 550 annually.

"The impact of Japan’s shipments will depend on how many missiles the U.S. in turn provides to Ukraine," the WSJ said.

The decision to send Patriot missiles to the U.S. "helps us manage our inventory of Patriots, given Ukraine and the Middle East, with a little more flexibility and strategic deployment,” said Rahm Emanuel, U.S. ambassador to Japan.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Japan has committed more than $7 billion in aid to Ukraine, the majority of which is humanitarian. Some military aid has been provided, but it has been limited to non-lethal equipment due to the restrictions on weapons exports.

Ukraine finally moves to fortify front line, but could it be too little too late?
“If you want to live, dig.” The words, often spoken by Ukrainian troops, are universal advice for trench warfare in general, but especially for both sides in Russia’s war against Ukraine. Normally expressed as advice to the individual soldier, the maxim now applies to the country as a whole.
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.