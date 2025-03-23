Italy suspends Starlink purchase negotiations with SpaceX amid Musk controversy

This audio is created with AI assistance

Italian authorities have frozen talks with SpaceX to obtain Starlink access, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said in a wide-ranging interview with Italian media outlet La Repubblica released on March 22.

European officials have repeatedly decried U.S. billionaire Elon Musk for inflammatory remarks about Ukraine and Europe. European officials previously clashed with Musk over concerns that Starlink access could be cut off in Ukraine.

Earlier this year, the Italian government explored the possibility of an agreement with Starlink, but opposition officials denounced the idea of a contract with Musk, citing his comments on Ukraine.

"It seems to me that everything has stopped ... the topic has moved from Starlink to the statements of and about the person," Crosetto said.

Negotiations are on hold for now, he said, and Italy will focus on what is "useful and safe" for the country in its defense contracts.

Authorities in Italy are currently not working on a contract with Starlink but will consider it in the future, Crosetto said.

"The technical plan is not being discussed. When the controversy and the times have calmed down, there will be a technical approach."

European officials voiced concern Starlink could cut off Ukraine's access to its internet service, following media reports that the U.S. had threatened to terminate Starlink service in order to pressure Kyiv to sign a minerals deal with Washington. Starlink internet access is crucial to Ukraine's battlefield communications.

Musk and top White House officials clashed with Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski over the legitimacy of such concerns on March 9.

Musk denied Starlink access could be cut off in Ukraine following backlash from Ukraine's allies.

"To be extremely clear, no matter how much I disagree with the Ukraine policy, Starlink will never turn off its terminals," Musk said on March 9.