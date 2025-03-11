The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Elon Musk, Ukraine, Cyberattack, Cybersecurity, Tech, Business
Edit post

Musk blames X outage on 'massive cyberattack' linked to Ukraine

by Abbey Fenbert March 11, 2025 6:13 AM 2 min read
Tech billionaire Elon Musk departs the U.S. Capitol Building on March 5, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The social media platform X experienced waves of outages on March 10, which X owner and billionaire CEO Elon Musk attributed to a "massive cyberattack" linked to IP addresses originating in Ukraine.

"(W)e're not sure exactly what happened, but there was a massive cyberattack to try to bring down the ecosystem with IP addresses originating in the Ukraine area," Musk told Fox Business.

Musk claimed in a post on X that the attack was carried out "with a lot of resources."

"Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved," he said.

Cybersecurity experts have expressed skepticism of Musk's claims. Cyberattacks of this type, known as denial of service (DDoS) attacks, can be carried out by small groups or individual hackers. DDoS attacks direct excessive amounts of traffic at a website in order to overload its servers, often causing disruptions to service.

An industry source, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told Reuters that much of the traffic targeting X could be traced to IP addresses in the U.S., Vietnam, Brazil, and other countries.

The amount of traffic coming from Ukraine was "insignificant," the source said.

Musk, who purchased X (then Twitter) in 2022, has a history of attributing technical glitches to cyberattacks. He also has a history of making inflammatory remarks and amplifying disinformation about Ukraine.

.On the same day as the alleged cyberattack, Musk called U.S. Senator Mark Kelly a "traitor" for sharing details of his visit to wartime Ukraine. In his role as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), established by U.S. President Donald Trump, Musk has spearheaded the slashing of humanitarian aid to Kyiv and called to shut down U.S.-funded media outlets in Ukraine.

These outlets are a waste of "taxpayer money," responsible for "torching" up to a billion dollars in U.S. funds, Musk said.

Musk is currently listed as the world's richest man alive.

Investigation: We tried to buy American chips as a Russian defense manufacturer — and it worked
Despite bans put in place by the U.S. and Europe on the supply of electronic components to Russia, dozens of Russian microelectronics suppliers continue to obtain and resell imported chips to Russian arms manufacturers successfully. Without these Western chips, Russia would not be able to produce k…
The Kyiv IndependentAlisa Yurchenko
Author: Abbey Fenbert

Most popular

News Feed

5:27 PM
Video

Navigating the world of Trump and Musk's lies.

Just a few years ago, the biggest purveyors of disinformation on the internet were bots, conspiracy theorists and Russian propaganda outlets. Today the world is a very different place and two of the most prominent sources of lies and mistruths are the President of the United States, Donald Trump, and the world’s richest man, Elon Musk. The Kyiv Independent’s Chris York sits down with Eliot Higgins, founder and creative director of the investigative outlet Bellingcat, to discuss how we arrived at this point and what can be done about it.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.