Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Italian Senate recognizes Holodomor as genocide

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 26, 2023 10:54 PM 1 min read
Monument that memorializes the "lost childhood of children" during the Holodomor.
A photo taken on May 18, 2023, in Kyiv, Ukraine, of a monument memorializes the "lost childhood of children" during the Holodomor, a man-made famine orchestrated by the Soviet Union that killed upward of 3 million Ukrainians in the 1930s. (Photo by Oleg Pereverzev/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Italy's Senate, the upper house of the country's Parliament, voted to recognize Holodomor as a genocide of the Ukrainian people, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on July 26.

"This important step restores historical justice, honors millions of victims, and warns future generations against the crime of genocide," Kuleba tweeted.

The motion passed with 130 senators voting in favor, four abstaining and none voting against it.

The Decode39 news portal noted that the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Parliament's lower house unanimously backed the motion already in February.

The Holodomor, a man-made famine that took place between 1932-33, occurred during Joseph Stalin's reign over the Soviet Union and caused an estimated 3.5 to 5 million Ukrainian deaths.

The Ukrainian government has called on the international community to recognize it as a genocide.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.