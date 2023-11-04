Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Italian defense minister: 'Time not yet ripe' for Ukraine-Russia ceasefire talks

by Martin Fornusek November 4, 2023 12:08 PM 2 min read
Italy's Defense Minister Guido Crosetto on the TV program Porta a Porta in Rome, Italy, on Oct. 18, 2023. (Massimo Di Vita/Archivio Massimo Di Vita/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)
Italy's Defense Minister Guido Crosetto told the Quotidiano Nazionale newspaper on Nov. 4 that the time has not yet come for Russia-Ukraine ceasefire negotiations on a political level.

The official also said that while the attention of the media to Ukraine has declined amid the Israel-Hamas War, the political attention of Kyiv's partners has not.

"Support for Kyiv from the West and the EU is unchanged. Ukraine is fighting for the protection of its sovereignty, as well as for the observance of international law," Crosetto said in the interview.

"It is obvious that a lasting peace cannot be based on military actions alone. A political 'ceasefire' is needed. The time is not yet ripe for that."

The statement comes amid growing worries of war fatigue among Kyiv's Western partners, who play a crucial role in providing the besieged country with military, financial, and diplomatic support.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen recently assured Kyiv that Europe will "stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes."

U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken commented in September that Russia must first show interest in meaningful diplomacy before any peace talks with Ukraine can begin. He also said earlier that any negotiations must be on Ukraine's own terms.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a comment to the media in September that it is currently a "bad moment" for negotiations with Moscow, stressing that the war will continue "as long as Russia remains on Ukrainian territory."

General: Germany’s military support for Ukraine will continue at least until 2032
Germany has already earmarked funding for Ukraine in its budget planning until 2032, Bundeswehr Major General Christian Freuding said in a Nov. 3 interview with the German news outlet Stuttgarter Nachrichten.
Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
