Italian defense minister: 'Time not yet ripe' for Ukraine-Russia ceasefire talks

Italy's Defense Minister Guido Crosetto told the Quotidiano Nazionale newspaper on Nov. 4 that the time has not yet come for Russia-Ukraine ceasefire negotiations on a political level.

The official also said that while the attention of the media to Ukraine has declined amid the Israel-Hamas War, the political attention of Kyiv's partners has not.

"Support for Kyiv from the West and the EU is unchanged. Ukraine is fighting for the protection of its sovereignty, as well as for the observance of international law," Crosetto said in the interview.

"It is obvious that a lasting peace cannot be based on military actions alone. A political 'ceasefire' is needed. The time is not yet ripe for that."

The statement comes amid growing worries of war fatigue among Kyiv's Western partners, who play a crucial role in providing the besieged country with military, financial, and diplomatic support.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen recently assured Kyiv that Europe will "stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes."

U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken commented in September that Russia must first show interest in meaningful diplomacy before any peace talks with Ukraine can begin. He also said earlier that any negotiations must be on Ukraine's own terms.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a comment to the media in September that it is currently a "bad moment" for negotiations with Moscow, stressing that the war will continue "as long as Russia remains on Ukrainian territory."