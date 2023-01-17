Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
ISW: Wagner Group financier Prigozhin continuing his efforts to undermine faith in Putin-aligned actors

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 17, 2023 6:37 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Vladimir Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov attempted to dispel reports of an ongoing conflict between mercenary Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin and the Russian Ministry of Defense, stating on Jan. 16 that these reports are “products of information manipulation.” Peskov, however, added that while most of such manipulations come from Russia’s ”enemies,” the Kremlin has ”friends” who also behave in a similar way.

Peskov’s statement may have been tacitly aimed at Prigozhin, whose criticism of the ministry is growing increasingly brazen, the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest report.

Prigozhin directly responded to Peskov’s statement in an interview question about the Defemse Ministry-Prigozhin conflict, adding that he has no reason to not trust Peskov.

"Prigozhin could have easily disproved reports of the conflict by simply denying them, but continued his tactic of using deliberately vague messaging in order to generate more discussion within the Russian information space, ultimately aimed at undermining confidence in the Defense Ministry and Putin," the ISW found.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
