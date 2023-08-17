Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
ISW: Ukrainian troops advance as Russia cracks down on war images

by Abbey Fenbert August 17, 2023 7:51 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian troops fire at Russian positions near the occupied Ukrainian city of Bakhmut on August 14, 2023 in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. (Photo by Roman Chop/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian counteroffensive forces advanced in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk Oblasts while the Russian government proposed a ban on images of Russian military activity, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote in its Aug. 16 report.

In western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukrainian troops advanced northeast of Robotyne "and have likely made wider gains in the surrounding areas," according to the ISW.

Ukrainian troops also liberated Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast.

On the same day, Russian lawmakers introduced an amendment that would ban photos and videos showing Russian military locations and deployments, the ISW reported.

The proposed amendment prohibits the distribution of "videos or photos that could be used to confirm the defeat of an element of the Russian military," the ISW writes.

While violators of the proposed law could be fined up to 500,000 rubles or imprisoned for three years, content from the Russian Defense Ministry is exempt from the ban.

According to the ISW, a similar law was introduced by authorities in Russian-occupied Crimea following Ukrainian strikes against the Crimean Bridge.

The dual proposals further support the ISW's view that "the Kremlin and Russian MoD intend to gain greater control over the Russian information space and the narratives surrounding the war in Ukraine."

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.