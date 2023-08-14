Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Media: Ruble drops to lowest point since start of Russia's all-out war

by Abbey Fenbert August 15, 2023
A currency exchange office in Moscow on July 6, 2023. In August 2023, the ruble fell to below 101 against the dollar. (Photo by Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian ruble has dropped to its lowest value since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, CNN reported on Aug. 14.

The Russian currency is now worth less than 1 cent, falling past 100 rubles to the dollar, a 40% decrease in its value this year.

Despite a summer bump in oil revenues, the Russian economy continues to be battered by Western sanctions and the costs of waging war in Ukraine. More countries have divested from Russian oil and gas, slashing Russia's export income to half its prewar levels.

Moreover, Russia has doubled its 2023 military spending to over $100 billion, or a third of the state budget.

Maxim Oreshkin, economic adviser to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, blamed the ruble's fall on Moscow's central bank.

"Soft monetary policy is the main source for the ruble’s weakening and acceleration of inflation," Oreshkin wrote in an opinion piece for Russian state news agency TASS on Aug. 14.

In March 2022, immediately after the full-scale invasion, the ruble plummeted to a rate of 136 against the dollar. Its current rate represents a 17-month low.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
