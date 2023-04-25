ISW: Ukrainian forces made 'marginal gains' south of Kreminna

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Armed Forces have made "marginal gains" south of Kreminna in Luhansk Oblast as of April 24, continuing to target Russian logistics nodes in rear areas of the region, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

In its latest assessment, the ISW cited geolocation footage showing that the Ukrainian military had made minor advances northeast of Verkhnokamianske (18 km south of Kreminna) and southeast of Bilohorivka (12 km south of Kreminna) on unspecified dates.

Kreminna lies only 25 kilometers northwest of Sievierodonetsk, a major city in Luhansk Oblast, the only Ukrainian region fully occupied by Russia.

On April 23-24, Russian troops continued ground attacks in and around Donetsk Oblast's Bakhmut but did not make any confirmed territorial gains in the city, the think tank added.

Russia's military, alongside the Kremlin-backed private mercenary Wagner Group, has been trying to capture the key city of Bakhmut for nine months as Moscow aims to consolidate its grip over the entirety of Donetsk Oblast.