ISW: Ukraine makes 'tactically significant' counteroffensive gains

Recent Ukrainian military gains near the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia border and in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast are likely "tactically significant," the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote in its Aug. 19 report.

"These advances may allow Ukrainian forces to begin operating in less heavily mined areas of the Russian line of defense that are likely more conducive to more rapid Ukrainian gains," the ISW said.

The ISW cited Ukrainian advancements near Robotyne as an example. According to a CBS News report on Aug. 18, Ukrainian forces successfully cleared a Russian minefield in the area. This will help counteroffensive troops make progress toward the occupied city of Tokmak, now a logistics hub for the Russian army.

The ISW reported that Ukrainian forces made further advancements north of Robotyne on Aug. 19.

Ukrainian troops also continued counteroffensive operations in three sectors: Berdiansk, Melitopol, and Bakhmut. Colonel Serhiy Cherevaty, spokesperson for the Armed Forces, said that Ukraine holds the initiative in the Bakhmut direction.

Minefields present a daunting obstacle for Ukrainian troops en route to liberate Russian-occupied cities. While recent counteroffensive gains may appear small, the ISW considers them strategically important due to the organization of Russian defenses.