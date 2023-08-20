Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
ISW: Ukraine makes 'tactically significant' counteroffensive gains

by Abbey Fenbert August 20, 2023 4:48 AM 1 min read
A self-propelled howitzer fires onto Russian positions near the occupied Ukrainian city of Bakhmut on August 17, 2023. (Photo by Roman Chop/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Recent Ukrainian military gains near the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia border and in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast are likely "tactically significant," the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote in its Aug. 19 report.

"These advances may allow Ukrainian forces to begin operating in less heavily mined areas of the Russian line of defense that are likely more conducive to more rapid Ukrainian gains," the ISW said.

The ISW cited Ukrainian advancements near Robotyne as an example. According to a CBS News report on Aug. 18, Ukrainian forces successfully cleared a Russian minefield in the area. This will help counteroffensive troops make progress toward the occupied city of Tokmak, now a logistics hub for the Russian army.

The ISW reported that Ukrainian forces made further advancements north of Robotyne on Aug. 19.

Ukrainian troops also continued counteroffensive operations in three sectors: Berdiansk, Melitopol, and Bakhmut. Colonel Serhiy Cherevaty, spokesperson for the Armed Forces, said that Ukraine holds the initiative in the Bakhmut direction.

Minefields present a daunting obstacle for Ukrainian troops en route to liberate Russian-occupied cities. While recent counteroffensive gains may appear small, the ISW considers them strategically important due to the organization of Russian defenses.

 

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Most popular

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

