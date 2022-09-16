ISW: Ukraine increasingly pressuring Russian positions as counteroffensive continues

This audio is created with AI assistance

In its latest update, the Institute for the Study of War said Ukraine's counteroffensive operations are increasingly pressuring Russian positions and logistics in eastern Kharkiv, northern Luhansk, and eastern Donetsk oblasts. According to the ISW, "Russian forces in eastern Ukraine will likely struggle to hold their defensive lines if Ukraine continues to push farther east." Meanwhile, the Kremlin continues to look for ways to recruit locally "rather than setting conditions for general mobilization," the ISW said.