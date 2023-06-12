ISW: Russia downplaying Ukrainian advances in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia oblasts

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces made visually verified advances in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, which Russian forces have confirmed but continue to downplay, the Institute for the Study of War stated in its latest update on June 11.

According to the ISW, both Ukrainian and Russian sources reported that Ukraine had made gains south of Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast between June 10 and 11, including liberating the villages of Makarivka, Neskuchne, Blahodatne, Storozheve, and Novodarivka.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar also said on June 11 that Ukraine's forces had advanced 300 to 1,500 meters in southern Ukraine.

Some Russian sources are downplaying Ukrainian advances by claiming battles are ongoing in "grey zones," or in contested areas, or in areas that Russia had not yet fully occupied before Ukrainian attacks in southern Ukraine, the ISW noted.

"Russian sources are likely referring to Ukrainian territorial advances through Russian defenses as capturing "grey zones" in order to downplay Ukrainian gains and omit reporting on Ukrainian forces breaking through defensive lines," the update read.

While Ukrainian forces liberated several villages, claims of a Ukrainian “breakthrough” are premature at this time, the ISW said.