Ukrainian military confirms liberation of two settlements in Donetsk Oblast

Shortly after the Ukrainian army took control of the village of Blahodatne, another settlement Makarivka was liberated from Russian forces in Donetsk Oblast, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar reported on June 11.

According to Maliar, the advance of Ukrainian troops in two directions in the south of the country ranges from 300 to 1,500 meters.

Around the city of Bakhmut, the Ukrainian army continued to assault Russian positions. Maliar noted that “there is success in the area of the Berkhiv Reservoir,” where Ukrainian troops advanced 250 meters.

In addition, not a single Ukrainian position was lost during the day, she said.

Ukrainian counteroffensive operations were also reported in Luhansk Oblast near Bilohorivka, located some 88 kilometers northwest from the center of Russian-occupied Luhansk, the Institute for the Study of War reported on June 10.