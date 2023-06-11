Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ukrainian military confirms liberation of two settlements in Donetsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 11, 2023 10:55 PM 1 min read
A Ukrainian soldier looks over a target range, as Ukrainian Armed Forces brigades train for a critical and imminent spring counteroffensive against Russian troops in the Donbas region, Ukraine, on April 26, 2023. (Photo by Scott Peterson/Getty Images)
Shortly after the Ukrainian army took control of the village of Blahodatne, another settlement Makarivka was liberated from Russian forces in Donetsk Oblast, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar reported on June 11.

According to Maliar, the advance of Ukrainian troops in two directions in the south of the country ranges from 300 to 1,500 meters.

Around the city of Bakhmut, the Ukrainian army continued to assault Russian positions. Maliar noted that “there is success in the area of the Berkhiv Reservoir,” where Ukrainian troops advanced 250 meters.

In addition, not a single Ukrainian position was lost during the day, she said.

Ukrainian counteroffensive operations were also reported in Luhansk Oblast near Bilohorivka, located some 88 kilometers northwest from the center of Russian-occupied Luhansk, the Institute for the Study of War reported on June 10.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
