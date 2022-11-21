Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
ISW: Russian military correspondents emerging as group with distinct voice within Russia

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 21, 2022 6:46 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Institute for the Study of War said in its latest assessment that the Kremlin has allowed the ever-growing informal military blogger community (which mainly consists of military correspondent or voenkors) to gain a quasi-official but independent position despite otherwise increasing domestic censorship.

The Kremlin has historically promulgated its state narrative via Russian federal TV channels and print media but has allowed the highly individualistic and often critical military blogger community to put forth its own narratives regarding this war. "That the Kremlin tolerates this community is astonishing given its censorship of other more traditional outlets including opposition and foreign media," the ISW found.

The experts note, however, that those correspondents are not fully separate from the Russian government. Russian investigative outlet The Bell, for example, uncovered that the creator of one of the most influential Russian Telegram channels, Rybar, is a former employee of the Russian Ministry of Defense press service.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
3:33 PM

US domestic political turmoil threatens to undermine support for Ukraine.

The Republican party has increasingly soured on continuing to support Ukraine, often citing economic reasons. However, what ultimately doomed the Dec. 6 vote was the mixing of U.S. aid to Ukraine with other political issues, namely domestic border security and the U.S. aid for longtime ally Israel.
