ISW: Russian forces intensifying remining efforts along previously cleared Robotyne-Verbove area

by Rachel Amran and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 9, 2023 6:52 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces are intensifying efforts to mine the area along the previously cleared Robotyne-Verbove area in Zaporizhzhia, the Institute for the Study of War reported in their daily assessment on Oct. 8.

According to ISW, Russian milbloggers claim that Russia's military are devoting more resources to remining the area as a way to "achieve tactical surprise." The mines have reportedly disrupted the transfer of Ukrainian cargo and equipment in recent days.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian military sources announced that Kyiv forces advanced towards a tree line between Robotyne and Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, about six kilometers southeast of Robotyne

The remaining areas of Zaporizhzhia also continue to face attacks. Russian forces launched a cluster bomb attack on southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Oct. 7, killing a woman and wounding two people.

At around 8 a.m., the Russians fired rockets containing cluster bombs using a multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS), according to regional governor Yurii Malashko, citing the preliminary data.

The village of Bilenke, located across the Dnipro River from Russian-occupied territories and about 40 kilometers south of Zaporizhzhia, came under attack.

Authors: Rachel Amran, The Kyiv Independent news desk
