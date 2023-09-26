Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

ISW: Russian forces conducted unsuccessful attacks near Avdiivka and Marinka

by Kateryna Ilnytska September 26, 2023 5:08 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers during combat coordination exercises in May, 2023 in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. (Photo by Perun/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

On Sept. 25, Russian forces failed in ground attacks near Avdiivka and Marinka on the western outskirts of Donetsk, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported.

"Russian forces continued their fruitless ground assaults along the Avdiivka-Donetsk City line," the ISW said.

Russian forces were also unable to retake lost ground near Novomykhailivka, 36 kilometers southwest of Adviivka.

Russian troops conducted failed strikes near Klishchiivka, as well as to the east and southeast of Bohdanivka (seven kilometers northwest of Bakhmut), according to reports from the Ukrainian military.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support Us

On Sept. 24 and 25, a number of Russian military commentators claimed that Russian troops had driven Ukrainian soldiers from their positions in Orikhovo-Vasylivka (10 kilometers northwest of Bakhmut)and were now in charge of the settlement. Another Russian commentator claimed that Ukrainian forces launched a counterattack nearby after Russian forces apparently secured the village.

However, the ISW has not obtained visual evidence to support reports that Russian troops have taken taken Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

The ISW reported that Russian forces made no confirmed gains in their offensives near Bakhmut.

 Captain Ilya Yevlash, a spokesperson for Ukrainian forces fighting on the eastern front, reported that Ukrainian troops liberated an additional two kilometers of land in the direction of Bakhmut.

Overcoming setbacks, NATO-trained brigade breaches Surovikin line in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Editor’s note: The soldiers featured in this article are identified by first name and callsign only for security reasons. ZAPORIZHZHIA OBLAST – Even months before it started, just the idea of Ukraine’s large-scale counteroffensive in 2023 carried on its shoulders a historic weight. Having held bac…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Kateryna Ilnytska
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.