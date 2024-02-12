Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

ISW: Russian forces building 30-km wall of freight cars in occupied Donetsk Oblast

by Abbey Fenbert February 12, 2024 5:00 AM 2 min read
A Russian freight train in an undated photo. Illustrative purposes only. (Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces in occupied Donetsk Oblast are assembling a barrier of train cars that stretches 30 kilometers long, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote in its Feb. 11 report, citing satellite imagery and Ukrainian Telegram channels.

The barrier, nicknamed the "tsar train," may be intended to serve as another defensive line against advancing Ukrainian troops.

Satellite images show the line of train cars stretching from Olenivka, south of the city of Donetsk, to Volnovakha, north of Mariupol. The barrier is reportedly constructed from over 2,100 freight cars.

The train barrier is about six kilometers from the current frontline at Novomykhailivka, the ISW said. Analysts said the line "is in an area of the front that was relatively inactive when Russian forces reportedly began construction," though Russian troops have made "marginal" advancements in the area more recently.

The barrier appears to be a new Russian defensive line, but the ISW said occupying forces could have "other purposes" in mind for the structure.

Russia's lines of defense in the occupied regions have proved difficult to penetrate, stalling the Ukrainian military's counteroffensive operations on the eastern and southern fronts.

Ukrainian troops are now also on the defensive in Donetsk Oblast, fighting off the Russian assault on the city of Avdiivka, whick lies kilometers away from occupied Donetsk. The military reported Feb. 11 that Russia has been deploying more armored groups in its attempt to overwhelm the city.

Ukraine war latest: Zelensky appoints 4 new high-level military commanders
Key updates on Feb. 10-11: * Zelensky appoints 4 new high-level military commanders * Trump says he would urge Russia to ‘do whatever the hell they want’ to NATO countries that fail to meet financial obligations * Russian military uses Starlink inside Ukraine, intelligence confirms * Zelensky:…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:23 AM

Former PM Alexander Stubb elected president of Finland.

Former Finnish Prime Minister Alexander Stubb has won Finland's presidential election on Feb. 11, finish narrowly ahead of former Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, in a race that heavily focused on the country's new role as a NATO neighbor of Russia.
12:36 AM

Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 153 times in 26 separate attacks throughout the day, firing at seven communities along the border on Feb. 11, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
12:04 PM

Zelensky appoints 4 new high-level military commanders.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced four high-level military appointments on his website on Feb. 11, including the commanders of the Ground Forces, Territorial Defense Forces, the Combined Forces, and the Airborne Assault Forces.
11:02 AM

Russian attack kills woman in Kharkiv Oblast.

A woman was killed in the village of Vodiane, Kharkiv Oblast, as a result of Russian strikes on Feb. 10, emergency services reported on Feb. 11. Her body was found buried under rubble.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.