Commander: Russia increasingly deploys armored groups to storm Avdiivka

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 11, 2024 5:45 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian police officers patrol a residential area after shelling in the front-line city of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast in eastern Ukraine, on Oct. 17, 2023. (Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu via Getty Images)
To storm Donetsk Oblast’s Avdiivka, Russia is increasingly deploying armored groups alongside its assault infantry groups, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of Ukraine's Tavria group fighting on the southeastern front lines, reported on Feb. 11.

"But Ukrainian soldiers steadfastly maintain their defense. They actively destroy the Russian aggressor and capture the fresh forces that have entered the battle," Tarnavskyi wrote on Telegram.

Avdiivka, lying only kilometers away from Russian-occupied Donetsk, has suffered intensified Russian attacks since October 2023 as Moscow's troops aim to encircle and capture the city.

The situation in the area "remains tense but controlled," Tarnavskyi said, adding that Russia’s goal to capture Avdiivka and Novomykhailivka and the territories they lost last summer has not changed.

According to Tarnavskyi, Russia lost 458 troops, 25 units of various military equipment, and 139 drones over the past day.

At the same time, the Russian military also launched 25 airstrikes and two missile strikes, as well as 57 assaults, Tarnavskyi said.

The Tavria group of Ukraine's military is fighting in some of the hottest spots on the front, including the ongoing battle for Avdiivka.

Fate of Avdiivka uncertain as Ukrainian forces defending it struggle with fortifications, resources
As artillery began pounding the cold-hardened ground ahead of them, two Ukrainian soldiers listened warily to shell impacts creep closer. They were squeezed together in a roughly dug hole no deeper than half a meter, in a meager defensive position on the front line north of Avdiivk…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
12:04 PM

Zelensky appoints 4 new high-level military commanders.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced four high-level military appointments on his website on Feb. 11, including the commanders of the Ground Forces, Territorial Defense Forces, the Combined Forces, and the Airborne Assault Forces.
11:02 AM

Russian attack kills woman in Kharkiv Oblast.

A woman was killed in the village of Vodiane, Kharkiv Oblast, as a result of Russian strikes on Feb. 10, emergency services reported on Feb. 11. Her body was found buried under rubble.
1:44 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces launched 28 attacks on Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Feb. 10 targeting eight communities, the regional administration reported. The shelling caused at least 150 explosions in the area.
7:52 PM

Zelensky announces more changes to military leadership.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced more changes to Ukraine's military leadership during his evening address on Feb. 10, naming two new deputies of Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and three new deputies of the Chief of the General Staff Anatolii Barhylevych.
