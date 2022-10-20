ISW: Russia setting stage for false flag operation near Kherson

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Institute for the Study of War said in its latest update that Russian forces are setting information conditions to conduct a false-flag attack on the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant near Kherson.

Russian authorities are alleging a planned Ukrainian strike on the plant, likely to "set conditions for Russian forces to damage the dam and then blame Ukraine while using the resulting floods to cover their own retreat further south into Kherson Oblast," the ISW said.