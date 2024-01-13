ISW: Russia makes limited advances along eastern front.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces have made "marginal advances" amid ongoing fighting in several positions in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts, the U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its latest report on Jan. 12.

In Donetsk Oblast, the ISW claims that geolocated footage published on Jan. 11 shows Russia's marginal advance northeast of Bakhmut, in the village of Vesele.

Russia has also intensified its attacks in the town of Avdiivka, where geolocated footage confirms Russian forces recently made limited gains in the town's northwest.

Southwest of the city of Donetsk, Russian forces also advanced near Novomykhailivka - a village completely destroyed by ongoing fighting.

Both Bakhmut and Avdiivka has been home to some of the most intense fighting since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. For more than a year, Bakhmut has been an epicenter in Russia's war against Ukraine, enduring extensive destruction from artillery fire and airstrike, while, in Avdiivka, Russia has reportedly faced "some of the highest" casualty rates in the past three months

The ISW also reports that Russian forces marginally advanced in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, capturing Ukrainian trench positions alongside the village of Verbove, east of Robotyne.

Geolocated footage further shows Russian forces making marginal gains in Krynky, situated on the east bank of Kherson Oblast.

Despite the advances, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled several Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast on Jan. 12. A spokesperson for the Ukrainian Southern Command also noted a significant reduction in the pace of Russian attacks along the east bank of Kherson Oblast in the past 24 hours.

On Jan. 11, Ukraine's ground forces commander, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, acknowledged the difficult situation Ukraine faces on its easter front.

"Despite the large-scale offensive actions of the enemy, our soldiers firmly hold the defensive lines in all directions and inflict significant losses on the enemy."

