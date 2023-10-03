Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
ISW: Russia allegedly removed Bakhmut General due to poor performance

by Rachel Amran October 3, 2023 7:32 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian milbloggers are speculating that the Russian Ministry of Defense removed Lieutenant General Andrey Sychevoy from his post commanding the Bakhmut direction due to poor performance south of the city, near Klishchiivka and Andriivka, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported in its daily assessment on Oct. 2.  

The Kyiv Independent is unable to verify this report.

According to ISW, a "Storm Z" instructor suggested on Oct. 1 that Russian military command removed Lt. General Sychevoy for conducting "unprepared and unsupported" counterattacks near Andriivka and Klishchiivka.

Until his dismissal in Sept. 2022, General Sychevoy commanded the Western Group of Forces in Kharkiv Oblast. Sychevoy's current position in the Russian military is unknown.

Earlier this week, the ISW reported that Ukrainian forces advanced near the village of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, located 11 kilometers northwest of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast.

