ISW: Putin likely to continue covert mobilization

According to the Institute for the Study of War, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's plans to continue with covert mobilization suggest that partial mobilization did not produce sufficient forces for Russia's war in Ukraine. Putin's claim on Nov. 4 that Russia had exceeded its goal of mobilizing 300,000 men doesn't stack up with his Nov. 4 decree that allows Russian officials to mobilize citizens with outstanding convictions and serious crimes, the ISW said.