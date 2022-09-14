ISW: Kremlin acknowledges defeat for first time since beginning of war

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian officials and media propagandists are currently discussing the reasons for Russia’s defeat in Kharkiv Oblast, the Institute for the Study of War wrote in its last update. Originally, the Russian Defense Ministry explained the Russian defeat in Kharkiv Oblast similarly to the “gesture of goodwill” of its withdrawal from Snake Island, or to the decision to prioritize the “liberation” of Donbas following its defeat around Kyiv. However, the ISW writes that this time, this false narrative was met with significant online criticism. The U.S. think tank also said “Kremlin sources are now working to clear Putin of any responsibility for the defeat” and are trying to put the blame on “underinformed military advisors within Putin’s circle.”