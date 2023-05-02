ISW: Prigozhin using rehabilitated standing with Russian leadership for self-promotion

This audio is created with AI assistance

Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin will likely continue to rely on his existing informational lines of attack to promote himself and seek further privileges from the Russian military as he retains a rehabilitated standing with Russian leadership, the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest update.

On April 30, Russian sources circulated an alleged letter from the Ministry of Defense to Prigozhin in response to his recent interview threatening to withdraw Wagner forces if the Russian military fails to provide more ammunition.

The letter, dated April 23, details the artillery ammunition and equipment that the ministry provides to Wagner. The release of the letter may have been an attempt to prevent Prigozhin from criticizing the Ministry of Defense over ammunition shortages.

However, Prigozhin responded by saying that the figures provided by the document are not sufficient for Wagner's needs. He then claimed on May 1 that Wagner has captured a large stock of weapons from Ukrainian forces and offered to exchange them for the resources Wagner requires.

Prigozhin has often complained about ammunition shortages over the past several months.

The oligarch warlord entered into a public feud with Shoigu, accusing regular Russian forces of stealing credit for Wagner’s partially successful assault against Bakhmut. Wagner took a leading role in attacking the city, where brutal fighting has claimed heavy casualties on both sides.

In late April, the Wagner boss also railed against Potok, a small private military formation created by Gazprom that was supposed to hold Wagner’s flank but reportedly wanted to retreat from action.