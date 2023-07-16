Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

ISW: Russian sources claim another general dismissed

by Olena Goncharova July 16, 2023 7:58 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Several Russian sources reported on July 15 that the Russian military leadership dismissed Major General Vladimir Seliverstov, a 106th Guards Airborne division commander.

The Institute for the Study of War said in their latest assessment that the reason for Seliverstov’s dismissal is currently unknown but Russian sources speculated that it could be "associated with Seliverstov’s reputation for speaking up on behalf of his soldiers."

Russian sources claimed that the 106th Guards Airborne (VDV) Division has been operating in the Bakhmut area since January, and ISW has recently observed the 106th VDV Division’s 137th Guards VDV Regiment defending against Ukrainian counteroffensive operations on Bakhmut’s northern flank.

A Russian military blogger has claimed that elements of the 106th VDV Division are also supporting Russian defensive operations south of Bakhmut.

Relatives of mobilized personnel serving in the 137th VDV Regiment appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin and other officials about poor conditions and lack of supplies in the unit.

"Vocal discontent about conditions in areas where Russian forces are defending against Ukrainian counteroffensive operations may have prompted Seliverstov to appeal to the Russian military command, which may have contributed to his dismissal," the ISW said.

The ISW added that it has not observed confirmation of Seliverstov’s dismissal, but Russian reporting about the dismissal "follows a pattern similar to that of previous claims of command changes that have proven true."

Moscow court arrests alleged attempted assassins of Kremlin propagandist and TV presenter
A Russian court arrested seven members of the Russian Nazi extremist group NS/WP for allegedly plotting an assassination attempt on Russian propagandist Margarita Simonyan and TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak, Russian state news agency TASS reported on July 15.
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Datskevych
Author: Olena Goncharova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.