Volodymyr Zelensky, Davos, Russia
Europe must become stronger in face of Russian hostility, Zelensky says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy January 21, 2025 5:21 PM 2 min read
Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine's president, at a meeting on the Ukraine Compact during the NATO Summit in Washington, DC, US, on July 11, 2024. (Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 21, urging Europe to take charge of its own security amid escalating Russian threats.

"Europe must establish itself as a strong global player," Zelensky said, adding that, while the United States remains an indispensable ally, Washington doubts Europe's ability to contribute meaningfully to global security.

Zelensky highlighted the imbalance in military capabilities, noting that Russia can deploy 1.5 million troops compared to Ukraine's 800,000 and France's 200,000.

He called on European nations to unite against Russian aggression, warning that battles involving North Korean soldiers are now geographically closer to Davos than to Pyongyang.

Despite having a smaller economy than Europe, Russia outpaces European nations in ammunition and military equipment production, a disparity Zelensky urged Europe to address collectively.

Zelensky also emphasized the growing strategic ties between Russia, Iran, and North Korea, describing them as threats to Europe, the U.S., and global stability.

"These are their strategic priorities, and our priorities must meet this challenge — in politics, defense, and economics. We can only counter such threats together," he said.

Zelensky also said that Russia is evolving into a "North Korea-like state," where human life holds no value, but nuclear weapons and hostility toward neighbors dominate its agenda.

Zelensky arrives in Davos to participate in World Economic Forum
Zelensky’s itinerary will include bilateral talks with leaders of Latin American and Asian countries and meetings with top business officials.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

The Davos forum, themed "Collaboration for the Intelligent Age," brings together nearly 3,000 representatives from over 130 countries, including 60 heads of state and government.

Discussions on Jan. 21 include European defense strategy, NATO's future, and Ukraine's "Peace through Strength" approach, which advocates using military and political leverage to push Russia toward a just peace.

High-profile speakers include Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, and Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics. Topics range from geo-economic uncertainty to the role of artificial intelligence in shaping global collaboration.

Zelensky's appearance at the forum follows his attendance in January 2024, which coincided with the fourth meeting on Ukraine's peace formula, a precursor to the global peace summit in Switzerland.

EU has reduced Russian gas imports by 75%, von der Leyen says
The EU has reduced Russian gas imports by 75%, while only 3% of its oil is imported from Russia, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Jan. 21.
The Kyiv IndependentBoldizsar Gyori
Tim Zadorozhnyy
Tim Zadorozhnyy
Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.Read more
